Ekbalpur violence case: NIA raids 17 places in Kolkata, seizes Rs 33.87 lakh

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at 17 locations in Kolkata in West Bengal in connection with the Ekbalpur-Mominpur clashes, occurred on October 9 last year, and seized Rs 33.87 lakh in cash from the residence of three absconding accused.

The NIA sleuths conducted searches at these locations in Bhukailash Road in the Mominpur area of Kolkata.

The case pertains to the clash between persons of different communities who had assembled unlawfully near Bhukailash Road on October 9 last year. These persons were equipped with deadly weapons, including firearms, bombs and sticks.

NIA said these persons indulged in brick-batting, and stone-pelting and also hurled bombs at each other. "They also attacked the security forces personnel and physically assaulted them, and damaged a number of vehicles."

The case was initially registered on October 10 at Ekbalpur Police Station in Kolkata and re-registered by the NIA on October 18 last year.

During the searches, the NIA said a total amount of Rs 33,87,300 (Rs. 30,55,000 from the house of Md Salauddin Siddique, Rs 1,59,300 from the house of Zakir Hossain and Rs 1,73,000 from the house of Tipu; all three evading arrest), sharp-edged weapons and other incriminating items have been seized.



"Further investigations in the case are in progress," said the agency.

Taking into cognizance the allegations of vandalism and damage to the property during the clashes, the NIA re-registered the case and initiated a probe.

The anti-terror agency's move came after the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed it to register an FIR and start a thorough probe considering the gravity of the case.

MHA's order followed the direction of the Calcutta High Court in October while hearing a writ petition relating to the Ekbalpore-Mominpur communal violence. The Court ordered the state police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising experienced police officials to probe into the incident.

The petitioners had approached the Court alleging that the State Police administration remained silent spectators to the communal violence that erupted in the Ekbalpore-Mominpur area of Kolkata on the eve of Laxmi Puja.

Accordingly, the petitioners prayed for the deployment of the Central Para Military Forces to maintain peace in the aftermath of the violence, and for the transfer of the investigation of the crimes to the NIA, alleging the inefficiency of the State Police to investigate the matter in a fair manner.

The Court looked at preliminary reports filed before it and noted that five criminal cases had already been registered over the incident under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and the Arms Act, 1959, the investigation of which cases was in progress. (ANI)

