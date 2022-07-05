Eknath Shinde offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won the floor test in the state Assembly, he offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Shinde on Monday won the crucial floor test in the state Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. Three legislators abstained from voting, while 21 legislators, including Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar, were absent.



The CM hailed the victory of his faction in the floor test of the Maharashtra Assembly. Speaking in the Assembly today, he said, "I thank Devendra Fadnavis Ji for giving me a chance to work as a Minister in the previous government... I could work on the Samruddhi Mahamarg project. He was to give the Deputy CM post to Shiv Sena also in 2019."

"We are Shivsainiks and we will always be Shivsainiks of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe. I want to remind you who was there and who got Balasaheb's voting banned for six years," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said in the Assembly.

"Initially, I was supposed to be made the Chief Minister in the MVA government... But later, Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) or someone said that I should not be made the Chief Minister. I had no problem and I told Uddhav Ji to go ahead, and that I was with him. I never eyed that post," Shinde said. (ANI)

