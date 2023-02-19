Elaborate arrangements done to conduct board exams smoothly: Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains

Mohali (Punjab) [India], February 19 (ANI): Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the state board examinations starting Monday, government said here today.

Elaborating the details, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, "The Punjab School Education Board is going to conduct the annual examinations from Monday onwards with starting of the 12th class examination."

He further informed that the 2,99,744 candidates have enrolled to appear in the 12th examination.

He said, "14,501 candidates will appear under Open Category, while 713 students will appear under Additional Subject Category, besides 30 candidates are going to appear in the examination to improve their performance. Similarly, 1095 candidates are going to appear under the re-appear category."

"2,255 examination centers have been established in 3914 schools for the 12th class examination across the state," he added.

However, the annual examination of class V is being conducted from February 25 which will continue till March 4.



The School Education Minister stated that 2,98,296 students were enrolled to appear in this examination and they have especially provided the facility of self-centers.

Harjot Bains said, "17,307 Self-Examination centers have been set up to accomplish the task. 2,482 examination centers have been established in 10,694 schools for class VIII students and 3,10,311 candidates will appear in this annual examination."

Speaking about the arrangements being made for the smooth conducting of the Matriculation examination, the Education Minister said, "Total of 2,85,068 have been enrolled to appear in the examination, while 10,361 will appear under Open School System, besides 2366 students of Additional Subject Category. 20 students will appear under the Performance Enhancement category, while 1090 candidates are going to appear under Re-Appear Category. 2576 examination centers have been set up in 7178 schools for this examination."

Bains added that arrangements have been made to complete all these examinations in a peaceful and convenient manner.

He said, "The question papers for the class 12th examination have been handed over to the banks of all the districts. Similarly, the question papers of the 5th and 8th classes will be delivered to the banks on February 21, and the question papers of class 10th on March 17."

"From here the staff posted in the examinations will get the question papers. Instructions have been issued for the staff posted in the examinations during the conduct of the examinations. Cameras are installed to insure transparency," Bains added.

The Education Minister also informed that instructions have been issued to the District Education Officers of the state to supervise the examinations and instructions have been issued to the police officers of various districts for the smooth conduct of the examinations and to prevent any untoward incident. (ANI)

