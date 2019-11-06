Elaborate deployment of forces, intelligence network in place: Ayodhya SSP ahead of title suit verdict

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): In light of the verdict in the Ram Janambhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case that is expected later this month, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashish Tiwari said on Wednesday that security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order in the temple town.

Elaborate deployment of forces and confidence-building measures has been ensured to maintain law and order in the district.

"Elaborate deployment of forces, intelligence network and confidence-building measures are in place. We have launched a mobile application connecting 16,000 volunteers in 1,600 villages, 10 volunteers each. We are also actively combating rumours on social media," he told ANI.

Security has been beefed in Ayodhya district as the top court is expected to pronounce its verdict in the decades-long Ayodhya land case before November 17, when Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

Earlier, District Magistrate Court had imposed Section-144 in the district in anticipation of a verdict in the title dispute case. The decision was also taken considering the upcoming festivals.

Section 144 will be in effect till December 10, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha had said in an order.

In order to maintain the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during and after the pronouncement of judgment in the Ayodhya case, the Centre has given state almost 4,000 extra paramilitary personnel.

A decision was made on Monday where the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted 15 companies of paramilitary forces to Uttar Pradesh immediately which will stay in the state till November 18.

The local administration has been asked to make arrangements for the deployment of security force personnel in various parts of the state.

The Supreme Court held a day-to-day hearing for 40 days on a batch of petitions challenging Allahabad High Court's order trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts to Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

