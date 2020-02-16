Elaborate security arrangements in place for Arvind Kejriwals' swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Elaborate security arrangements are in place for the swearing-in ceremony of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who will take oath for the third time as chief minister of Delhi on Sunday at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan.

Over 5000 security personnel including Delhi police and paramilitary have been deployed for the oath-taking ceremony.

Kejriwal led AAP won a landslide victory in the Delhi elections 2020 by winning 62 seats in the 70-member assembly.

Urging Aam Aadmi of the national capital to attend the ceremony, AAP leader Gopal Rai had said that only people of Delhi are invited to the oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal.

The party has also extended invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the oath ceremony.

The school heads have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony, along with 20 teachers, including vice principals, entrepreneurship mindset curriculum coordinators, happiness coordinators and teacher development coordinators

Multi-layered security deployment has been made along with CCTV surveillance.

The restrictions will be in place in the Ramlila Maidan area from 8 am to 2 pm.

Delhi Traffic Police had already issued an advisory regarding the movement restrictions.

As per the advisory, vehicles can be parked behind Civic Centre, Mata Sundari Road, Power House Road, Veladrome Road, Rajghat Road, Shanti Van Parking, Service Roads Rajghat and Samta Sthal.

Entry of commercial vehicles and buses have been restricted in few places such as Rajghat Chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Chowk via JLN Marg.

"OB Vans shall be parked on the footpath of JLN marg, opposite Ram Mila Maidan beyond Gate no 2 up to Kamla Market," it said.

No commercial vehicles and buses will be allowed from Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj Chowk towards via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via DBG road. Ram Charan Aggrawal Chowk towards Delhi Gate chowk via BSZ Marg. DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market Chowk via Vivekanand Marg and Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh Flyover.

The Kejriwal-led party won the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70. BJP bagged eight seats, better than its tally of three in 2015.

The Congress party failed to open its account, just like the last election. (ANI)

