Elderly citizens getting pension at doorsteps in J-K, Ladakh amid COVID-19 lockdown

Jammu and Kashmir/Ladakh [India], April 4 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday informed that Post Office employees in Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are ensuring that elderly citizens get pensions at their doorsteps amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"As India fights corona, India Post Office employees are ensuring that elderly citizens get their pensions at their doorstep in different parts of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh. #21daysLockdown," Prasad tweeted along with pictures of the post office employees and locals.

In the pictures, officials can be seen handing over the pension to elderly people.

In his address to the nation on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,900 people in the country. (ANI)

