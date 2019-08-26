Elderly couple found dead, suicide note cites neglect from kin

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): An elderly couple, suffering from medical issues allegedly committed suicide in their house here, police said on Monday.

An alleged suicide note found from the spot blamed the couple's son and daughter-in-law for their neglect and cited that as the reason behind taking the extreme step.

"The elderly duo Swarnamurthy and Krishnamurthy committed suicide at their house in Girinagar. A note has been found in the room blaming their son and daughter-in-law for their neglect which forced them into depression," police officials at the Girinagar police station told ANI here.

Swarnamurthy was bedridden with some ailments while Krishnamurthy was suffering from depression, the family members claimed.

The duo committed suicide on Saturday, their son and the daughter-in-law who both are software engineers were at the office when they took the step.

The son informed the police after returning from the office. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

