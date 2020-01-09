Elderly couple murdered in Bihar

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): An elderly couple was found murdered in their residence here in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, police said.

The duo has been identified as Ajay Sharma, a retired government servant and his wife Renu.

According to police, prima facie the couple was murdered by their acquaintance.

"We received information that a husband and wife have been murdered here. The door of their residence is not broken. Some known has conspired against them we are yet to investigate if they had any kind of serious dispute with anyone," SK Mandal, City Superintendent of Police, told ANI.

It is being claimed by the deceased's family that some key documents have been stolen from the couple's residence.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

