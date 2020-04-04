Elderly couple recover from COVID-19 in Kerala

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): An elderly couple in Kerala, who were tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged from the hospital after recovering on Friday.

Earlier, 93-year-old Thomas and 88-year-old Thresyamma were discharged from Medical College Kottayam.

Meanwhile, nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala today. Out of the nine new cases, three people are those who had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"With nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 295," he added.

Giving the break-up of the new cases, the Chief Minister said, "Nine people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala today -- seven in Kasaragod and one each in Kannur and Thrissur. Out of them, three people had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin in Delhi."

With 478 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the highest spike so far, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases on Friday rose to 2,547 including 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths, as per the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

