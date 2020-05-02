Elderly COVID-19 patient dies in Pune, district toll crosses 100

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): A 68-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Pune on Saturday, taking the total toll to 100 in the district, a health official said.

The cause of the patient's death is acute respiratory failure due to ARDS with myocarditis with coronavirus infection.

"A 68-year-old patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 passes away in Pune. The cause of death is acute respiratory failure due to ARDS with myocarditis with COVID-19 infection. Total death toll in Pune district is now 100," an official said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases across the country surged to 37,336, including 26,167 active cases, 9,951 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,218 deaths. (ANI)

