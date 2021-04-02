Elderly in Uttarkashi walk 8 kms of tough terrain to get COVID vaccine jab

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], April 2 (ANI): With no facilities, senior citizens residing in a far-flung area of Uttarkashi's Sar Badiyar region are left with no option but to walk for eight kilometres to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab at the health center.

The route is risky for elderly people as they have to cross raw trails.

"As per the government of India guidelines, vaccination ambulance should not be farther than 1.2 km, but it's difficult for the time being. We can do something in future," said CMO, Uttarkashi.

"We don't have a bridge and vehicle to go there. We don't have a horse or donkey to travel. I have to walk for 8-9 km. I am not able to walk as I am 60 years old," said an elderly woman.

A resident of the Sar Badiyar region, who was taking these senior citizens to the vaccine camp, said that the camps are situated at a distance of 8-9 km from their village and because of which people are facing problems. "The administration is doing nothing for the people over here."



"We don't have roads and vehicles. No one is seeing our situation. Many people died because of this. There are no roads, no hospital. Our situation is very bad," said another elderly person.

The country has been witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 infections, with over 81,000 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours.

India had started COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited). In the first phase, healthcare workers were administered the vaccine. The vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The third phase of vaccination for all above 45 years began on April 1. (ANI)

