Elderly man allegedly murders four family members in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 24 (ANI): An elderly man allegedly murdered four of his family members in Mayur Vihar in Ludhiana district, police said on Tuesday.

Rakesh Aggarwal, Commissioner of Police says, "The accused has left behind a note disclosing the reason behind his actions. He is absconding. The efforts are on to nab him. A probe is underway."



The incident took place at Mayur Vihar Welfare Society at Hambran Road.

The Police Commissioner said: "An elderly man has allegedly murdered four of his family members including a 13-year-old. The man murdered them with an axe. The cause of this murder is yet unknown. It seems that the man murdered them because of a family dispute. He was planning to commit suicide as well but before he could do so he feared some locals had arrived on the scene and he fled from the spot."

"We have formed teams to arrest the killer. A suicide note has also been recovered from the spot. The note highlights that prevailing family tensions is the reason why he attempted to murder them. While he was attempting to escape, his car caught fire. He managed to escape the fire", he added. (ANI)

