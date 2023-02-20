Elderly man charred to death in fire at Delhi residence

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): An elderly man was killed after a fire broke out at his residence in the Dakshin Puri area of the national capital around 12.45 pm on Sunday.

Sources in the Delhi Police said the elderly was near an LPG cylinder when the fire broke out and spread to the entire room.

Soon his clothes caught fire and he was charred to death, police informed further.



The victim was identified as 65-year-old Pyare Lal, a retired CPWD employee, the sleuths said, adding that he was home alone when the fire broke out.

A police team reached his second-floor residence at Mahila Mangal Dakshinpuri only to find him dead.

The sleuths said they recorded the statement of his victim's son Rampal and first-floor residents Ram Gopal and his son Rahul in connection with the incident.

The body has been sent to AIIMS for autopsy. While a case was registered, the police ruled out any foul play in the incident.

In another incident, two women succumbed to their burns after an LPG cylinder caught fire at their Agra home on Sunday. (ANI)

