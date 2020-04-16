Elderly man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies in Bengaluru hospital

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): A 66-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died in Victoria Hospital, Karnataka health department said on Thursday.

According to officials, this is the thirteenth COVID-19 death in the state.

"Patient Number 195, 66-year-old male patient from Bangalore, COVID 19 positive died on April 15 in Victoria Hospital. This is 13th COVID 19 death in Karnataka. He was referred from a private hospital and was admitted to Victoria hospital," Karnataka health department tweeted.

The patient was on ventilator support since April 10, it added.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka reached 279 on Wednesday, said government officials.

Meanwhile, the country-wide lockdown, imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, was extended till May 3. (ANI)

