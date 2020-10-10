Elderly tribal couple injured in Naxal IED blast in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 10 (ANI): An elderly tribal couple was injured after an IED planted by Naxals went off in Telam Pujaripal area of Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the incident happened under Katekalyan police station limits when Gudse village residents 60-year-old Hunga Kawasi and his 55-year-old wife Kosi were on their way to Suranaar village to meet their daughter.

When they reached the Telam Pujaripal area, an improvised explosive device (IED) approximately 5kg blasted and they got injured.



Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallava said, "A group of Naxals held the injured woman hostage for 12 hours till the police rescued her. District Reserve Guard (DRG) parties were sent to rescue the injured women. Kosi sustained splinter injuries on legs and face while Hunga sustained minor splinter injuries on the right hand."

One Naxal militia commander has been arrested with 5 kg IED, SP said. (ANI)






