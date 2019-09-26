Elderly woman dies as wall collapses following heavy rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): An elderly woman died after a portion of her wall at her residence here collapsed on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bahadurpura area of Hyderabad.

According to the local police, the wall, which was built adjacent to the Moosi River, collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

The deceased has been identified as Mansoor Begum. The body has been shifted to Osmania general hospital for post mortem examination.

The police also registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (investigation of unnatural death).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is expected to receive moderate rainfall for the next three days with temperature oscillating between 21 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius. (ANI)

