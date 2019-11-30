Elderly woman found dead, police probing rape angle; 1 arrested

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI): An elderly woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kishanganj area in North Delhi's Gulabi Bagh, police said on Saturday.

A man, a street vendor by profession, has been arrested by the police.

According to the police, the 55-year-old victim was staying alone and was allegedly strangulated to death by the accused following an argument.

"Preliminary probe shows that the woman was sexually assaulted before being killed. It will be confirmed once the postmortem report comes in," the police said.

The police said that that clothes on the woman's body were torn, adding that it is further investigating the matter. (ANI)

