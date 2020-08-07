Elderly woman who fell inside well in Karnataka rescued

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Three people including police personnel entered a well and rescued an elderly woman who had accidentally fallen into Udupi on Thursday.

A police sub-inspector and two others got down into a well and rescued the elderly woman, who accidentally fell into well at near her home at Kukkikatte.

The locals immediately alerted to police and fire and rescue personal.

Udupi town police sub-inspector Sadashiva Govroji, fire and rescue staff Vinayaka and a local Auto-driver Rajesh Nayak got into the well and brought the woman out safely. (ANI)

