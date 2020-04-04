Elected representatives have important role in containing spread of coronavirus: Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday spoke to presiding officers of legislative assemblies over phone and discussed the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.

He emphasized that the role of people's representatives in containing the infection is important.

"Spoke to the Speakers of State Legislative Assemblies on phone and discussed the prevailing COVID-19 crisis. Emphasized that the role of people's representatives in containing the infection is important and urged them to work collectively to thwart the spread of the pandemic," Birla said in a tweet.

He said in another tweet that Prime Minister's appeal for lighting candles and lamps and through mobile flashlights on April 5 would reflect the country's collective determination to fight the coronavirus.

"Let us spread, while maintaining social distance, light on 5th of April by lighting candles and lamps or by using mobile flashlights. This would not only reflect our collective determination but also let the world know that we stand together in these dark times," he said.

The Speaker had on Tuesday lauded the Lok Sabha Secretariat employees for contributing Rs 45 lakh to PM-CARES Fund. The employees decided to contribute a day's salary to the efforts to combat COVID-19. (ANI)

