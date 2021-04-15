Election Commission condoles passing away of GVG Krishnamurty

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Election Commission on Wednesday deeply mourned the passing away of former Election Commissioner Dr GVG Krishnamurty.

He breathed his last at 10 am today due to age-related ailments. He was 86.



Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra recalled that Dr GVG Krishnamurty made an exemplary contribution during his tenure in the Commission as Election Commissioner from October 1, 1993, to September 30, 1996.

"His contributions particularly in strengthening laws and procedures of conducting elections will be long remembered by the Commission," the poll panel said in a release.

Dr Krishnamurty's last rites were held at Lodhi Road crematorium here. A wreath was laid on behalf of ECI in his honour. (ANI)

