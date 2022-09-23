Election Commission team visits Shimla ahead of Vidhan Sabha polls to review preparedness

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): A high-level team of the Election Commission of India headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, and Anup Chandra Pandey, Election Commissioner of India is on three days to visit Shimla to review the poll preparedness in the state.

The team along with the CEC and Election Commissioner of India arrived at Chandigarh airport today.

The release stated that the team is on three days to visit Shimla to review the poll preparedness in Himachal Pradesh for the ensuing elections">Vidhan Sabha elections.

DC Solan Kritika Kulhari, SP solan Virender Sharma, Additional CEO, Himachal Pradesh Daleep Negi alongwith other senior officers received and welcomed the team at Chandigarh airport.

On the way to Shimla, the team visited the Polling Station at Government Senior Secondary School Dharampur, in Solan district and inaugurated the fascia of the polling station, the release stated.

As per the release, CEC also felicitated and interacted with the elderly voters, People with disabilities (PWD) Voters, and transgenders by presenting them with shawls and an appreciation letter.

The ECI team also met and felicitated the first-time voters and gave them an Epic-Kit, containing their Voter i-card, pocket Voters guide and voters pledge (Shapath Patra).



Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh, Maneesh Garg welcomed and honoured the ECI team at Dharampur.

Earlier, a team of EC visited Ahmedabad from September 16-18 to take stock of election preparedness in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

"The team comprised Hridesh Kumar, Nitesh Vyas, Dharmendra Sharma, NN Butolia, Yashvendra Singh, Deepali Masirkar, S B Joshi, Shubhra Saxena, Anuj Chandak,' the release stated.

As per the release, ECI and Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi held the review meeting with district election officers, Police superintendents and Police commissioners regarding election preparedness.

"All thematic issues like electoral roll, SSR, EVM, VVPAT, law and order, training facilities, and polling stations were discussed to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming elections. Detailed discussions were also held with nodal officers, and representatives of various enforcement agencies," the release stated.

"A meeting was also held with secretaries from various state government departments including home, school, education, power, telecommunications, road and transport, health and family welfare, excise and revenue," the release further stated.

"Later a meeting was also held with Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, to discuss various issues in the forthcoming elections and feedback received from CEO, State Nodal Officer, DEOs, SPs and enforcement agencies for smooth conduct of forthcoming elections in the state," the release added.

Gujarat Assembly tenure will end on February 23, 2023, and the poll authority can hold elections anytime within six months of the expiry of the five-year term.

Gujarat is slated to go for Assembly elections along with Himachal Pradesh later this year. Both the states are currently being governed by Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

