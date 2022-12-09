Election Commission to weed out duplicate entries in electoral roll

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) is completely eliminating duplication in the electoral roll, sources told ANI.

Election Commission is likely to announce the elimination of duplicate electoral rolls by January next year.

According to the sources, more than 56 crore Aadhaar is linked to Voter ID.

There are lakhs of people who have dual voter IDs. They have voter ID cards in their native place as well as the places they are working.



Sources told that Election Commission is in the final stage of eliminating duplication in the electoral roll through technology.

Electoral roll data is being synced online and the poll panel has taken important steps to protect sync data.

For the last two years, the commission is working on eliminating duplication in the electoral roll.

Significantly, the Election Commission has been running a special campaign to link the Aadhaar card and Voter ID card for the last two years. This will avoid duplication in electoral rolls and will also help in preventing rigging in elections. However, this linking process is completely voluntary. Voters will not be forced to link.

There will be two major advantages of linking Voter ID with an Aadhaar card. Firstly, a person will be able to get his/her name registered in the voter list only once, this will prevent duplication and check the making of fake voter IDs. Secondly, there are lakhs of voters in the country whose names appear in the voter list at two or three places. In such a situation, not only rigging takes place, but it also affects the voting percentage. (ANI)

