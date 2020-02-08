Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa casts votes in Chanakyapuri

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa and senior Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh cast their votes at a polling station in Chanakyapuri area on Saturday.

"It is extremely important for people not only to exercise their right to vote as a right but as a duty towards democracy. So, as an Election Commissioner, I hope that people will come out and exercise their right and also perform their duty towards democracy," said Lavasa while speaking to ANI.

On being asked about the polling stations in Shaheen Bagh declared as 'critical' Lavasa added that all due arrangements have been ensured in the area and polling is going on smoothly.

"During the polling process, there is a standard procedure for the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and his staff to identify any area which is considered to be sensitive and classify it a sensitive area. For such areas, the Election Commission has prescribed and it ensures that due arrangements are made where people are allowed to cast their vote in a fair manner. Polling is going on smoothly," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh also exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Jangpura area here.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. Congress did not open its account.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, will be hoping for a revival.

AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD. (ANI)

