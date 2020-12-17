Election Commissions asks MP Chief Electoral officer to file criminal cases against govt officers

By Mp: Eci Asks Ceo To File Criminal Cases Against Govt Officers For Alleged Role In Unaccounted Cash Transaction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Election Commission has asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral officer to file criminal cases against government officers for their alleged role in unaccounted cash transactions during Lok Sabha elections in 2019.



The government officers are namely, Sushobhan Banerjee, Sanjay Mane, Arun Mishra and V Madhu Kumar.

"Commission deliberated upon a report, received from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), intimating its search operations in Madhya Pradesh and its findings of extensive use of unaccounted cash during the General Elections 2019 in Madhya Pradesh< ECI stated in a press release.

It is reported that these entities/individuals engaged in unauthorized and unaccounted cash contributions to individuals on behalf of a certain political party, which is reported to be corroborated during searches against persons by the Income Tax department under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The report specifically mentions instances of prima facie involvement/nexus of public/Govt. servants in unauthorized/unaccounted cash transactions, ECI added. (ANI)

