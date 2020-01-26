Elections are indispensable root of democracy, says CEC Arora

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said here on Friday that democracy has proven to be the most enduring political system and elections are the indispensable root of democracy. He took over as Chairperson of the Forum of the Election Management Bodies of South Asia (FEMBoSA) for the year 2020.

"Democracy has proven to be the most enduring political system. Democratic countries develop strong institutions to implement a fair electoral system and ensure good governance," said Arora. Election Commission of India on Friday hosted the 10th annual meeting of the FEMBoSA in the national capital.

Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh, KM Nurul Huda was the Chairperson of FEMBoSA.

Arora drew a special mention to the general election 2019 along with assembly elections and said, "Election is the most indispensable root of democracy. After votes have been counted, the result must be accepted no matter how disappointed the defeated candidate feels."

International delegates from various countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and others attended the conference on 'Strengthening of institutional capacity of election management bodies'.

ECI has decided to create a chair in the International Institute of Democracy in the memory of former CEC late TN Seshan which former CEC N Gopalaswami will head.

Tomorrow ECI will observe 10th National Voters' day in the presence of President of India Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)