Elections for 9 vacant seats in Bihar Legislative Council on July 6

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Elections for nine vacant seats in the Bihar Legislative Council will be held on July 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

The electoral body further informed that the notification will be issued on June 18, the last date for making nominations will be June 25, the scrutiny of nominations will be on June 26 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be June 29.

Polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on July 6, while counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5 pm.

The term of nine members of the Bihar Legislative Council elected by the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) ended on May 6.

They include Ashok Choudhary, Krishan Kumar Singh, Prashant Kumar Shahi, Sanjay Prakash, Satish Kumar, Radha Mohan Sharma, Sonelal Mehta, Md Haroon Rashid and Hira Prasad Vind.

Considering the prevailing situation of public health emergency due to COVID-19 and the guidelines and orders passed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by the competent authority, the Election Commission had on April 3 passed an order and directed that the process of election to these seats shall be initiated at a later date.

The electoral body has directed the Chief Secretary of Bihar to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections. (ANI)

