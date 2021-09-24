Elections for Mandal Praja Parishad president, vice presidents held in Andhra today

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): The elections for Mandal Praja Parishad president and vice presidents were held on Friday and the polls for Zilla Parishad chairmen and vice-chairmen will be held on Saturday, bringing the process of local body elections to an end in the state.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters on Friday, "YSRCP has won big in MPTC and ZPTC elections. Obviously, there are many contenders for president or chairman posts. Yet, their election process is going on smoothly."

"The opposition party and its supporting media are trying to search for anomalies in the election of presidents or chairmen, but their attempts were futile," he added.

Reddy alleged that the media and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are dividing people on the basis of caste and religion.

"Pro-TDP media is writing articles that our government has diverted funds of schemes to other purposes. But we have spent all money to provide financial assistance to the public during the corona pandemic," he said.



"Many incidents of diversion of funds took place in Chandrababu Naidu regime," he added.

Speaking on the nationwide Bharat Bandh on September 27, Reddy said that the Andhra government has always supported the three farm laws in the Parliament, but has asked the centre to ensure that there is no loss to farmers.

"There is no Mandi system in AP and our govt has been proactive on farmer issues, so there is no problem in the state," said Reddy.

"Our Chief Minister, who is also the president of our party, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take a final call on the matter," he added.

Speaking on criticism of bringing Brahmin Welfare Corporation under BC Welfare ministry, Reddy stated that it is for administrative convenience.

"Brahmin Corporation was earlier under endowments ministry. Somebody filed a case on that. Already Vysya and Kapu Corporations are under BC Welfare Ministry though they are under OC category," he said.

"So for ease of administration, Brahmin Corporation is also brought under the same ministry. Our govt will soon bring all EBCs under one roof. (ANI)

