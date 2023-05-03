Electoral Rolls Special Summary Revision: Kashmir Div Com reviews progress in Pulwama, Shopian

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3 (ANI): Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Biduri on Tuesday reviewed the progress achieved under the ongoing Special Summary Revision-2023 of Electoral Rolls in Pulwama and Shopian.

The Div Com Biduri, who is also the Electoral Roll Observer, took a detailed review of the progress achieved in the twin Districts under ongoing SSR-2023 and sought details about the number of fresh applications received, as well as the number of claims and objections.

He emphasized upon the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to conduct revisions according to the guidelines of ECI as per notified schedule and expedite the process for achieving targets. He also asked them to ensure the timely disposal of claims and objections.

Pertinently, the date for filing claims and objections regarding the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls has been extended to May 6, 2023.

The Div Com also enjoined upon the concerned EROs and AEROs to complete the revision of the special summary with 100 percent enrolment of eligible voters, including the addition of new voters and deletion of duplicate voters, within the extended date.

He stressed for organising special outreach programmes for young eligible electors particularly in educational institutions of the District, as well as door-to-door campaigns for achieving set targets.



The Div Com further asked the EROs and AEROs to remain proactive to build awareness and activate all their resources for the successful conduct of all SVEEP programmes across all Assembly segments of the twin district Pulwama and district Shopian with focused attention to ensure 100 per cent registration of all eligible and ensure no elector is left unregistered keeping in view the limited time period to conduct the exercise.

Div Com also emphasised on holding meetings with registered political parties and attaining the target of EP ratio.

During the meeting, the Div Com was informed that as many as 397614 voters are already registered in 4 Assembly segments of the district Pulwama with 1,97,628 male and 1,99,973 female electorates. He was further informed that a total of 469 polling stations have been designated in Pulwama.

Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers(AEROs), Deputy District Election Officers, officials from District Election Offices of twin districts and other concerned were present in the meeting.

Later, Div Com held an interactive meeting with recognized Political Parties of district Pulwama including the National Conference, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Apni Party on a broad range of issues concerning various matters pertaining to elections.

Div Com said that political parties are initiators of reforms and act as agents for mobilizing people and electors, enabling them to express their political choice and we consider political parties as the most important stakeholders in its endeavour to strengthen electoral democracy.

On this occasion, political parties also put forth some issues with regard to elections for quick redressal. (ANI)

