Electricity bill won't be waived off in Maharashtra. says Nitin Raut

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): There will be no waiver on electricity bills for people in Maharashtra, clarified State Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday, asserting that the bills have to be paid.

Speaking to reporters here Raut said, "Electricity bill will not be waived off in Maharashtra, it will have to be paid. It is the work of Central Government and State Government.....whenever the Central Government takes a decision, the State Government will support it. It will then work to provide relief to the people."

Raut's remarks came at a meeting held at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Joint Managing Director's Office on Friday.



The minister asked the MSEDCL to ensure quality services to the consumers while prioritising to keep power supply smooth.

He directed MSEDCL to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all customers without any delay. In view of the problems that may arise, the system should be more vigilant in preparing for the immediate solution, said the minister.

He further directed MSEDCL to immediately dispose off complaints received from customers, adding that providing quality services to the customers is an important responsibility of the system, warning that no negligence would be tolerated.

He also directed the state-run power company to submit work report on a monthly basis.

Last year, the Maharashtra Energy Ministry and MSEDCL received severe criticism from the opposition and the people of the state over inflated electricity bills. (ANI)

