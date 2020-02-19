Electricity department employee smears ink on colleague's face in UP

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): An electricity department worker here on Tuesday smeared ink on the face of one of his colleagues for not closing the cash counter while a protest was going on.

The electricity department workers were protesting against an incident of robbery from one of the department's employees.

One of the employees Roop Kishore did not shut down the cash counter after which he faced the ire of one of his colleagues who was involved in the protest. (ANI)

