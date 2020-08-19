Electricity dept employees in Andhra's Krishna district stage protest over suspension for demanding masks

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Several linemen in the electricity department at Vissannapeta town of Nuzividu sub-division electricity office staged a protest on Tuesday alleging that one of the employees was suspended after he demanded masks for fieldwork.

Anil Kumar (lineman) alleged he was suspended earlier this month after he had asked to provide gloves, masks and sanitiser for field tasks.

Anil, who is the division president of state Electricity Bahujan Employees Welfare Association, held the protest in front of the Nuzividu Electricity Office, along with his fellow linemen.

They have demanded action against the ADE and demanded Anil Kumar to be reinstated.

Lineman Anil Kumar said, "I went to the Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) R Ashok Kumar and told him that there are almost 150 coronavirus cases in Vissannapeta. I informed him that the last three months we have collected bills by making calls, and asked permission to follow the same method. But he forced us to go physically and delist the connections. I requested him for proper equipment like gloves, sanitiser and masks. But the ADE asked me to go on leave. He then suspended me on August 4."

The Nuzividu subdivision electricity office has so far not responded to the allegation made by Anil Kumar. (ANI)

