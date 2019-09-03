Representative Image
Representative Image

Electricity to cost more in UP, tariff hiked up to 12 pc

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:11 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission on Tuesday approved up to 12 per cent hike in power tariff for different categories of power consumers.
The Regulatory Commission has approved a hike of 8 to 12 per cent in power tariffs. Similarly, the Industrial Sector category will have to shell out more money due to the in the range of 5-10 per cent.
The electricity tariffs have also hiked in the urban and rural areas.
However, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati strongly condemned the new electricity tariff hike and lambasted the BJP for approving the hike in rates.

"It is a completely anti-people decision by the Uttar Pradesh BJP government to approve the hike in electricity rates. This will increase the burden of inflation on crores of people, especially the toiling masses of the state, and their lives will be more painful. It would be better if the government immediately reconsiders it," Mayawati tweeted.
Retorting to Mayawati's tweet, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma in a series of tweet attacked the former government and said as a result of SP-BSP that the electricity companies suffered huge losses.

"Sister Mayawati Ji, it was the sins of SP-BSP that corruption increased and power companies went into huge losses. During the tenure of the SP-BSP, rates were only increasing. During the tenure of the BJP, the rates were reduced and the hours of electricity supply increased," Sharma wrote in a tweet.
Launching a sharp attack on Mayawati-led BSP, Sharma further went on saying that some categories of electricity rates had to be raised due to economic irregularities of the former governments.
"The government has kept the poor free from rising rates. Due to economic irregularities of former governments, some categories of electricity rates had to be increased partially," Sharma wrote in another tweet.
Sharma further said that now the electricity supply has been extended to many districts but earlier only desired districts used to get electricity supply.
"Now electricity is being supplied to 24 districts, 20 to tehsil and 18 hours to villages. The former governments had no roster. Electricity was only available to the desired districts," Sharma tweeted.
Last but not the least attack made by Sharma on the former government, on his Twitter handle asserted the unit's electricity that is supplied now as compared to the previous years.
"The peak demand in 2016-17 was 16,500 Megawatt (MW). Which the former government was unable to fulfil. Now the demand for 21,950 MW is being met. The capacity of the grid is being increased. Rapid work is being done on changing the dilapidated line of 66,320 km," Sharma tweeted. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:30 IST

Srinagar admin rejects Shehla's claim that 3 houses were gutted in fire

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The district administration on Tuesday refuted activist Shehla Rashid's claim that three houses were gutted in a fire here as the Fire Brigade personnel could not reach the spot due to communication restrictions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:29 IST

CCEA approves higher prices for ethanol

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): As part of the Central government's efforts to raise the level of ethanol blending in fuels, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved higher price for ethanol derived from different raw materials under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Progra

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:28 IST

Congress slams Shivakumar's arrest, says Centre fabricating opponents

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday condemned what it called "highhanded tactics" allegedly used in arresting DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case and alleged that the Centre was fabricating its political opponents in false cases to "divert people's attention from its massive fail

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:26 IST

"Relieved": Punjab CM after Pak says abducted Sikh girl can return home

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said he was "relieved" after Pakistan announced that a Sikh girl, who was abducted, forcibly converted and married to a Muslim man, was free to return her home in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:25 IST

J-K: Governor's advisor holds public meetings in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): As part of a public outreach programme, Advisor to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar, held public weekly hearing camps where he interacted with various deputations here at the Governor's Grievance Cell in Sonawar area here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:24 IST

Delhi govt's extends free coaching facility to OBC, other poor...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a big raise in financial aid under its free coaching scheme 'Jai Bheem Mukhyamantri Yojana' and also extended the benefits of the scheme to the students of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and ec

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:22 IST

KPCC calls for state-wide protest against Shivakumar's arrest

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Karnataka Congress has called a state-wide protest on Wednesday after the arrest of party leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:21 IST

Akhilesh Yadav is using Mulayam Singh Yadav to shield Azam Khan:...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is using Mulayam Singh Yadav as a shield to justify Azam Khan's land-grabbing, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:21 IST

7 lakh patients visit OPDs in Kashmir hospitals in August: J-K govt

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Nearly 7 lakh patients have visited Out Patient Department (OPDs) in Kashmir hospitals in August this year with the healthcare institutions successfully performing nearly 49,000 major and minor surgeries, an official release said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:19 IST

IRCTC announces reduction in convenience fee on e-tickets

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday announced a reduction in the convenience fees charged from the customers for booking e-tickets online through its website.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:18 IST

Bhupesh Baghel has lost his mental balance, says former...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi on Tuesday came down heavily on the incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after his son was arrested over the allegations of cheating.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:14 IST

Jaitley was a prominent architect of India's socio-economic...

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday attended a prayer meet in memory of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and paid his respects.

Read More
iocl