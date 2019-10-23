Electronic interlocking system installed on Grand Chord route

New Delhi, October 22 (ANI): The Railways has installed an advanced electronic interlocking system on the Grand Chord route with the measure expected to help increase the speed of trains and reduce travel time between Delhi and Howrah to about 12 hours from the existing 17-19 hours.

Grand Chord is part of the Howrah-Gaya-Delhi line and Howrah-Allahabad-Mumbai line.

An official release said that the outcome became possible by replacing 65-year-old outdated mechanical signalling system with an advanced and safer electronic interlocking system at Tundla station in Uttar Pradesh.

The release said that around 500 persons worked day and night from September 2 to October 20 to execute the "complex and challenging work in minimum possible time and with minimum inconvenience to public".

It said despite being extremely important for train operations, Tundla Junction was still continuing with the mechanically interlocked signalling system of 1955 vintage.

"On October 20, 65-year-old mechanical signalling system was replaced by the most advanced and safer system of electronic interlocking," the release said. (ANI)

