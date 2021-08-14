Electronics, hazardous waste collection process streamlined again in urban Odisha: Official

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 14 (ANI): Solid Waste Management in urban Odisha has witnessed a transformation and revolution in the recent past, stated the Housing and Urban Development department of Odisha on Friday.

"Provision of processing facilities in the form of Micro Composting Centre and Material Recovery Facility for Wet waste and Dry waste respectively has given a flip to the entire value chain," it said.

As per instruction to all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) by G. Mathi Vathanan, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, "To collect Hazardous waste and E-waste on a fixed day that is on Saturday of every week and deposit the same at Wealth Centre for channelizing to the agencies identified by State Pollution Control Board. It is decided by the Department that no dry waste would be collected on Saturday."



According to the statement, Electronics waste and Hazardous waste thus collected would be taken to the Wealth Centre and would be kept at respective designated corners. However Wet waste and Dry waste would continue to be collected on all other days from the establishments.

Massive Awareness Campaign such as mike announcement in each ward of town/cities, Door to Door sensitisation by Swachh Sathis, the change agents being nominated by Mission Shakti groups, Wall Paintings, Scrolling messages in Local Cable, coverage in local media is being undertaken to generate mass awareness about this new initiative.

"In an effort to make Odisha Swachh, Odisha Sustha, Housing and Urban Development Department has embarked upon certain principles which have proved meaningful," it further stated.

Principles like the establishment of Decentralised Solid Waste Management with low capex and opex, Community-driven waste management, engaging Mission Shakti women Self Help Groups, Transgender, Rag Pickers in the waste management process.

Preparation of Route Map, vehicle movement plan and deployment of Sanitation Worker, provision of Battery Operated Vehicles, Swachh Sathi and Swachh Supervisors as Change agents to promote behaviour change, introduction and Usage of Ama Sahar mobile App and Swachh Sahara Odisha web portal has strengthened the entire Solid Waste Management initiatives in Urban Odisha. (ANI)

