Elephant attacks youth in Assam's Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): A wild elephant attacked one youth on Saturday at Amching Jorabat area in Guwahati.

Some locals had captured the incident on their mobile phones and the video has gone viral on social media.

The injured youth was rushed to the hospital.

Diganta Kumar Choudhury, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) of Guwahati city police confirmed the development and said that the forest personnel informed the local police about the incident and locals immediately admitted the youth to the hospital.

Earlier on July 22, a female wild elephant died of electrocution when it accidentally came into contact with a power line at Manas National Park in lower Assam's Baska district.



The incident took place at Bhuyanpara Range of the Manas National Park.

The forest department officials said that the elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric wire.

"The elephant comes into contact with a live electric wire installed around a paddy field. The elephant sneaked into the area from the jungle in search of food. Post mortem has been conducted and the details of the report are awaited," an official said.

In March, a 15-year-old male elephant died due to electrocution at a tea garden in the Kaziranga National Park (KNP).

According to data shared by the forest department, 113 elephants died in Assam due to electrocution between 2009 and September 25, 2020. (ANI)

