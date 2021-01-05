Elephant calf found dead in Coimbatore's Semmedu Village

15-year-old male elephant carcass found by Tamil Nadu's Forest Department
15-year-old male elephant carcass found by Tamil Nadu's Forest Department

ANI | Updated: Jan 05, 2021 18:30 IST


Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 5 (ANI): A 15-year-old male wild elephant was found dead on Tuesday at an agricultural land of Coimbatore's Semmedu Village here.

The Forest Department informed that the carcass of the animal was found this morning at the farmland of Semmedu Village near Alandurai in Boluvampatti forest range. This village lies on the outskirts of Coimbatore, a city in Tamil Nadu.
The elephant calf was found trapped in an electric fence. The Forest Department officials are investigating the cause of death. (ANI)

