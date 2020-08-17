Elephant carcass found in Chhattisgarh forest

Surajpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The carcass of an elephant was found in the Karanjawar forest of Pratappur forest range here on Sunday morning.

Divisional Forest Officer, Surajpur District, JR Bhagat said, "On the information of the villagers, the forest staff reached the spot. The cause of death is not yet known." (ANI)

