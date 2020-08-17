A visual from the spot.
A visual from the spot.

Elephant carcass found in Chhattisgarh forest

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:08 IST

Surajpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The carcass of an elephant was found in the Karanjawar forest of Pratappur forest range here on Sunday morning.
Divisional Forest Officer, Surajpur District, JR Bhagat said, "On the information of the villagers, the forest staff reached the spot. The cause of death is not yet known." (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl