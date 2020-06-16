Elephant dies from electrocution in Chhattisgarh.

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 16 (ANI): An elephant died after getting electrocuted in a village in Dharamjaigarh block of Raigarh district on Tuesday.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the case.

"Today morning in Dharamjaigarh block, about seven to eight-year-old elephant died after getting electrocuted. Both Police and forest department officialas have reached the spot to take stock of the situation. On the basis of the primary investigation, it seems the wire from which the elephant got electrocuted was being used illegally," said Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Singh.

He said if necessary an FIR will also be filed. "There have been multiple accidents like this before and even some people have lost their lives".

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

