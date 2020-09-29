Elephant dies of electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband, third death in a week

Gariaband (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 29 (ANI): An elephant died due to electrocution in Gariaband district of the State on Monday.

According to Mayank Agarwal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Gariaband, a group of 20 elephants came from Odisha to Chhattisgarh a few days ago.

Agarwal said, "Yesterday morning, villagers spotted a dead elephant in the field."

The Forest Department team reached the spot and investigated the matter.



"After investigation, it was revealed that a wire of 11 kilovolt was hanging in the field due to which the elephant was electrocuted. He died on the spot," said Agarwal.

A local said, "We have complaints about the wire multiple time but the Electricity Department did not respond to our complaint."

Agarwal said that the elephant died due to negligence of the Electricity Department.

This is the third incident reported in the last six days. The other two incidents were reported in Dharamjayagarh and Mahasamund areas of Chhattisgarh.

In the last four months, eleven elephants have died in Chhattisgarh due to various reasons, including electrocution. (ANI)

