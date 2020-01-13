Elephant, Dragon can dance together to enhance mutual friendship: Chinese envoy to India

Kolkata [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Sunday said the relations between the two neighbours have entered a "sound stage," and hoped that both countries can work together to enhance mutual understanding and friendship.

Speaking during the celebrations of Chinese New Year here, Weidong said that peaceful existence is needed for economic development and cooperation.

"President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi held two informal summits to co-write the chapter of dragon and elephant dancing together," he said.

He also said that China stayed committed to peaceful development and oppose unilateralism and hegemonism. The envoy added that both China and India can join hands to contribute to the process of multipolarity and safeguard the interests of developing countries.

"This year marks the 70th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations. Over the past 7 decades, China-India relations have been moving forward despite ups and downs, rain or sunshine," Weidong said.

Noting that Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore had a profound impact on China, the diplomat said that it is possible for both the neighbours to go beyond the bilateral scope with a positive and open attitude. (ANI)