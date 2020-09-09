Elephant found dead on border between Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Sholayur (Kerala) [India], September 9 (ANI): The carcass of an injured elephant was found in Sholayur area on the border of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, forest department officials said on Wednesday.

In a video released by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, the exhausted elephant, which was seen roaming around gradually fell down and died on the side of the road.

As per the department, the magna elephant was injured two months ago when a dried stick stuck in its mouth, and since then it had been roaming alone, along the border areas of the two states. (ANI)

