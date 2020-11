Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 25 (ANI): A male elephant was suspected to be electrocuted at Bishanpur village near Haridwar on Monday, said a forest official on Tuesday.



"The elephant was 35-40 years old. A post-mortem is being conducted and further investigation is underway to find out the exact cause of death," said Neeraj Sharma, DFO of Haridwar Forest Division. (ANI)