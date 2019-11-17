Elephant that killed 5 people in Goalpara dies at Assam's Orang National Park

Sonitpur (Assam) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): A fully-grown wild elephant died at Assam's Orang National Park on Sunday, six days after it was captured and brought to a training facility here for domestication after being blamed for killing five people in Goalpara district on October 29.

Newly rechristened elephant 'Krishna', was captured with the help of drones and brought to the facility on November 12 as residents protested against its release in a reserve forest saying it would endanger more human lives.

Assam environment and forest Parimal Suklabaidya condoled the death of Krishna and said, "It is indeed a deep loss for all of us and at this hour of grief and sorrow, with heavy hearts, we bid adieu to the elephant which was recovered from Goalpara and shifted to Orang National Park. May the soul rest in peace."

In a statement released today, Divisional Forest Officer, Mangaldai Wildlife Division BV Sandeep stated that that Krishna was brought for treatment and subsequent training in the early hours of November 13 to the Elephant Training Camp here. The elephant died in the early hours of Sunday at around 5:45 am.

"The elephant was in constant observation and good care and had started responding well to the Mahouts. The elephant had a normal intake of food and showed normal behaviour," the statement read.

"The elephant's carcass was buried with due honours near the training centre as per the standard wildlife practices after the completion of the post mortem at 4 pm. Vicera and blood samples were collected by the team of the doctor for further investigations," the statement added. (ANI)

