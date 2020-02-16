Eleven fishermen apprehended by Sri Lanka Navy

Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Eleven fishermen along with their three boats were on Sunday apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy near Delft Island.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police, Loganathan said, "Eight fishermen, held with two boats, belonged to Kottaipattinam village, Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district. While three other fishermen belonged to the Jagathapattinam area of the same district were apprehended."

The interrogation of all apprehended fishermen is underway. (ANI)

