Elgar Parishad speech: Pune police record Sharjeel Usmani's statement for 2nd time

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student Sharjeel Usmani on Thursday appeared before the Pune city police and recorded his statement in connection with his controversial speech at the Elgar Parishad event earlier this year.

This is the second time when his statement has been recorded in the connection with the case which was registered on February 2.



The complaint was filed by Pradip Gawade, Pune regional secretary of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and using objectionable words against a particular community.

Usmani had attended the Elgar Parishad event organised at Pune's Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on January 30. Soon after, a video of him allegedly using objectionable words against the Hindu community went viral and demand for stern action against him was raised. (ANI)

A case at Lucknow's Hazratganj Police Station was also registered against Usmani in connection with the controversial speech. (ANI)

