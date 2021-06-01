Eli Lilly's antibody cocktail drug gets emergency use nod in India

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Eli Lilly and Company India on Tuesday announced that it has received emergency use approval in the country for its monoclonal antibody drug combination used for treating Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

The drug, a combination of Bamlanivimab 700 mg and Etesevimab 1400 mg has been approved for use in the country by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).



This will be the second cocktail drug approved by DCGI for emergency use, after the drug regulator gave its nod to the antibody cocktail Casirivimab and Imdevimab developed by Roche.

"We are pleased that we have another innovative treatment option to offer India's healthcare providers who continue to be at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19. Lilly is committed to contributing to the alleviation of the Covid-19 pandemic in India and around the world. We will continue to assess and evaluate how our existing portfolio and ongoing research can benefit patients with Covid-19," said Luca Vasini, Managing director, India subcontinent, Lilly India.

Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab together can be administered via injection in a restricted manner to adults and paediatrics patients (12 years and older, weighing at least 40 kg) in emergency situations at hospitals to treat mild to moderate Covid-19.

According to the company statement, Lilly is engaging in active dialogue with the India government and regulatory authorities to donate Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab in order to speed up access and provide more treatment options for patients with Covid-19. (ANI)

