Punjab's Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal at Sultanpur Lodhi on Monday. Photo/ANI
Eliminate corruption, poverty to mark celebrations of 550th Parkash Purab: Manpreet Singh Badal

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:20 IST

Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Punjab's Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday appealed the people to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji by eliminating the evils like corruption, atrocities and poverty from the society.
He along with local MLA Navtej Singh Cheema was here at the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi in 'Guru Nanak Darbar' to pay obeisance on this pious occasion.
Badal said that the festive fervour of Parkash Purab is not only limited to Punjab as it is being celebrated across the world.
He added that the life and preachings of Guru Nanak Dev have led a new way for the people to live the life by following the message of God.
He said that life on the earth could not be imagined without the birth of Guruji. Badal said that the first Guru has always motivated the people to help the deprived sections of the society without any discrimination.
The Cabinet Minister said that Kartarpur corridor has been opened for the pilgrims in the 21st century, which is an indication for Punjab to cope with the heavy loss done to the state in the 20th century. (ANI)

