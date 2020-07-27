Embankments under pressure from floodwaters should be monitored by engineers: Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 27 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that engineers of Water Resources Department in the state should be alert in the regions where embankments are under pressure from floodwaters.

Kumar said embankments should be subjected to round-the-clock monitoring to keep the flood situation in check.

He asked the Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Department that the persons who are being evacuated from villages should be transferred to relief camps in decent condition. Community kitchens should be arranged in sufficient numbers, he said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials that social distancing norms should be ensured in relief camps in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People should be provided masks free of cost and their cattle should also be accommodated near the camps, he said.

Kumar added that the flood-affected persons should be provided aid through direct benefit transfer. (ANI)

