Emergency preparedness: SDRF personnel participate in plane crash emergency exercise in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 5 (ANI): State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continues to lead the way in emergency preparation with its participation in the mock plane crash scenario at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun on Friday.

With a 12-member team of the SDRF, Sub-inspector Mohit Singh led the mock plane crash exercise, which involved other teams including Dehradun police, fire services, medical team.

The main aim of the conduction of this mock plane exercise was to train the personnel on how to coordinate with the other departments at the time of the emergency and carry out rescue operation smoothly. (ANI)

