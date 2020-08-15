EMIs of flat where Ankita Lokhande stayed was deducted from Sushant's bank: ED

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) of a flat where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and actor Ankita Lokhande used to stay, was deducted from Rajput's bank account, said Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer on Friday.

While talking to media here, the officer said that the flat is registered in Rajput's name.

Earlier in the day, ED questioned Rajput's former employees -- Rajat Mewati, Pankaj Dubey, and Deepesh Sawant.

"Sushant's family will also be questioned next week," ED officer said.

The ED had already questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty twice and 56 persons' statements and other relevant evidence have been collected.

The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after FIR was filed by KK Singh, the late actor's father, against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

In his complaint, KK Singh had alleged that around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Rajput's bank account in the last one year and transferred to "accounts that had no link with him".

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

